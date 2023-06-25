intel it certainly needs no introduction, we are talking about one of the most famous companies in the tech field above all thanks to its high-performance and reliable processors, and above all suitable for every need. As you may know and as we also announced to you, the company has decided to change the name of its processors to signify a change and a new beginning, however apparently not right away!

Intel: the 14th generation will keep the nomenclature of all time!

Intel will change the name of its processors, this is established: no more nomenclature with the “i”. However, this change will not happen immediately, as the new Intel Core Raptor Lake-S and Raptor Lake-HX processors will keep the old wording. And we are talking about official news!

In case you don’t know, these processors are nothing more than a refresh of the 13th generation ones and will still be considered the 14th generation processors following the wording of always. Instead, the change will take place starting fromthe Raptor Lake-U and Meteor Lake-P which instead will restart from the first generation and will be divided according to the new technique into Core and Core Ultra models.

In short, the news is still too small to be able to consider these devices a good start for the new gearbox. The decision is understandable and we can’t wait to find out what the company has in store for us!