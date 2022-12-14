During the’Intel Experience Day 2022 the launch of the program has been announced Intel Skills for Innovation also in Italy. The pilot project will include five Italian schools of different types and levels. Each school was supported in the creation of a laboratory with latest generation technologies and was involved in a series of training workshops dedicated to teachers, during which practical activities and ready-to-use teaching experiences were provided.

These the schools who attended:

Enrico Tosi Technical Economic Institute of Busto Arsizio (VA);

Foligno 2 Comprehensive Institute of Foligno (PG);

Taramelli Foscolo Higher Institute of Pavia;

ITI G. Marconi of Dalmine (BG);

Marconi high school in Parma.

One of Intel’s labs

We read others details Taken from the official press release:

What is Intel Skills For Innovation

Intel SFI is a program designed by Intel that aims to support teachers and school leaders in the adoption of methodologies and technologies that create engaging learning experiences for students in presence, remotely or in mixed mode. It helps create the skills necessary to prepare students for a constantly changing world, in which technology plays a leading role. It aims to Inspire teachers and students to realize their full potential through a technology-driven, skills-building approach.

The Starter Pack of the program includes:

Modules of pre-designed learning experiences with increasing levels of complexity that empower students with high cognitive skills

Using technology to solve real-world problems: Integrating digital technologies and building real-world skills into the curriculum

Arouse interest in study subjects through practical activities and projects that can be carried out anywhere, both remotely and in flipped classroom mode

The Intel SFI platform also includes the Intel SFI Professional Development Suite, an 80-hour teacher training course that delves into, among other aspects, new ways of teaching by equipping educators with the skills needed to adapt technology in multiple educational environments. Teachers can decide how often to follow the course modules and choose the topics of greatest interest. At the end of the training path, teachers will take an exam to obtain the Intel Skills for Innovation certification.

How the program is implemented in Italy

The project in Italy consists of testing the Skills for Innovation approach on the five schools involved.

The organizational framework of the Skills for Innovation project has four phases, which help educators and leaders to understand, experience and ultimately implement the vision in their institutions:

Phase 1 – Planning: Understand what new skills are required in a post-pandemic educational environment; rethinking the role of technology to encourage skill building; create a shared action plan.

– Planning: Understand what new skills are required in a post-pandemic educational environment; rethinking the role of technology to encourage skill building; create a shared action plan. Phase 2 – Experimentation: experience first-hand the technologies used to build skills in real educational environments and verify the feasibility of the project; identify the most effective practices for large-scale adoption.

– Experimentation: experience first-hand the technologies used to build skills in real educational environments and verify the feasibility of the project; identify the most effective practices for large-scale adoption. Phase 3 – Training: Develop the skills of educators to facilitate the development of high-level skills in students.

– Training: Develop the skills of educators to facilitate the development of high-level skills in students. Phase 4 – Implementation: Adopt competence-based and technology-enhanced learning models throughout the education system.

In all five schools participating in the pilot program, digital learning labs were co-designed and implemented in collaboration with industry partners such as C2 Group, Campustore, Converge and MR Digital. The laboratories are equipped with laptops with the latest generation Intel Core i7 processor and 2 virtual reality viewers.

During the training course, participants were illustrated both the technical aspects of the laboratory and the training contents and resources available, for example access to content libraries, as well as the didactic aspects with advice for optimal management of the classroom and for making better interact with students.





Rendering of one of the laboratories

In parallel with the implementation of the laboratories, the workshops envisaged by the program took place, involving around 80 school managers and teachers, to whom the following were presented: