(Reuters) – Intel shares rose nearly 6% as the once-dominant chipmaker’s quarterly report indicated “baby-step progress” in efforts to turn around its business after ceding market share to rivals and struggling with margins. lowest ever.

At least 13 brokerages have raised price targets for the company’s shares, which have underperformed rivals this year, encouraged by Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s words that the personal computer market on which the company has built its reputation was stabilizing after several quarters of decline.

“While the future pace of the industry’s recovery is uncertain, we believe Intel achieved revenue, gross margin and profit in this first half of 2023,” said Benchmark analyst Cody Acree, updating his recommendation for the stock to “buy”.

Intel on Thursday projected adjusted gross margins to rise above 40% in the second half and said it has increased shipments of a key chip to data centers after a delay of more than a year allowed rivals to grab its share in the market. Marketplace.

Analysts at TD Cowen said the company “wasn’t out of the woods yet, but this was a starting point.”

A few tough years have meant that Intel’s valuation is far behind rivals Nvidia and TSMC, valued at around $672 billion and $420 billion respectively.

The company’s shares registered appreciation of 4.3% in the early afternoon of this Friday.

Intel posted its biggest quarterly loss in the first quarter as it ramped up production and factory investment.

“Cash remains problematic,” said Rosenblatt Securities, adding that “capacity investments really don’t solve a monumental effort to catch up with TSMC and Samsung; as if dealing with AMD, Broadcom and Nvidia as a group wasn’t enough”.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Aditya Soni)