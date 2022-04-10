Even if Italy will not be at the center of the strong European investments envisaged by Intel, various Regions have taken steps to deploy the resources necessary for the negotiations. The majority of the IT and electronics multinational’s money will go to Germany and France, while in Italy the company will handle the packaging. Perhaps less interesting from a technological point of view, but equally important for jobs and to begin to put Italy in a better position relative to the entire sector of semiconductors.

The potential investment, which car manufacturers are also looking at with interest given the increase in electronics in the most recent models, will reach up to 4.5 billion for about 1,500 jobs in Intel and 3,500 in related industries.

“Intel asked three months to verify the eligibility of the sites in question with some regions: Piedmont, Veneto, Lombardy, Puglia, Sicily. The negotiation is followed by the Minister of Innovation, Vittorio Colao after his Development colleague, Giancarlo Giorgetti, did not hide his disappointment with how the initial negotiations on the richest parts of the Intel plan went. The comparison appears complex. If successful, the hope is to integrate with a subsequent investment in advanced packaging“, We read in the Sole 24 Ore.

Having a company like Intel in Italy, with a direct commitment, is strategic. Especially thinking of a future in which many of the jobs in the field of mechanics will disappear: having alternatives is a question of crucial importance.