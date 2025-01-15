Norberto Mateos, general director of Intel Spain and Portugal, has ruled out that his company is considering opening microprocessor factories in Spain despite the Perte Chip incentives. “In Spain I do not see Intel investments in factories and the German project in Magdeburg that involved starting from scratch has been delayed,” indicated the manager, in reference to German facilities that expected to start in 2023 with investments of 30,000 million euros. .

As explained by the general director of Intel for Spain and Portugal, Intel’s intention is to wait for the increase in demand to invite the opening of new plants and not the other way around. “What comes first, cars or roads?” Mateos compared, anticipating that “when we see that there is a demand in the market for our chips, we will execute it.”. Regarding the Spanish market, Intel’s conversions with the Government continue normally, with work in different areas and with issues underway, not of factories, but of product development since semiconductors are the basis of the digital economy and Spain has to play a key role in that activity.

On the other hand, the general director of Intel Spain and Portugal has assured that his company will equip more than 100 million computers with Artificial Intelligence this year, in line with the needs of a computer market that demands central equipment with data processes with NPU. (neural processing units). These new components, led by the Intel 18A processor, they will be designed to run specific Artificial Intelligence workloads in any business environment, with power and capacity features to guarantee the use of software with cognitive models. In that sense, Intel has 500 different AI models, with 400 applications available.

In an informative meeting with the specialized press, the first executive of the processor manufacturer for the Iberian Peninsula explained that his company comes from an accelerated investment stage and is now moving towards a sustainable profitability phasewith the aim of matching recent investment efforts in factories to focus on income generation. In the same strategic environment, Mateos has indicated that his group has made five technological leaps in four years, to reach 18 gauges in volume in the second half of the year.

Patricia Pozuelo, Intel technical sales director for the EMEA regionhas summarized Intel’s main announcements at the CES fair in Las Vegas, where the consulting firm IDC has shared estimates of the growth of AI in computers, estimated at 4% in 2025. The same executive has also highlighted the element driver that the migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11 will mean for the computer industry, once next October it will stop providing support for the Windows 10 platform, with more than 450 million users called to renew the operating systems on their computers.

Among other novelties, Intel has presented at the CES fair the new Intel Core Ultra processors (series 2), which incorporate improvements in AI, greater efficiency and performance improvements, all of which are intended to “revolutionize mobile computing for companies, creators and enthusiastic gamers,” according to company sources.