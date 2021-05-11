This Tuesday Intel announced the launch of the eleventh generation of its series of processors Core H phones, offering speeds of up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz) to enhance the gaming experience.

They already run on two notebook models. These are the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and the M16, announced this morning during the Unleash the Tiger Inside online event.

The 11th generation Intel Core-H processors, Codenamed ‘Tiger Lake-H’, they are led by the i9-11980HK, which improves performance in notebook computers and reaches speeds of up to 5.0 GHz.

These processors are designed to enhance the gaming experience. Manufactured with a 10 nanometer process and SuperFin technology, they include up to eight cores and 16 threads, as the company reports in a statement.

11th generation Core H mobile processors deliver speeds of up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz)

With them, Intel offers gamers higher frequencies, lower latencies and faster loads thanks to the CPU directly accessing GDDR6 memory high-speed built-in graphics card.

Compared to the previous generation, provides 2.5 times the PCIe bandwidth and “triple the total PCIe bandwidth compared to other processors in the industry“, according to the company.

Alongside the 11th generation Intel Core-H, the company has also introduced the new Intel vPro H-series (11th gen) processors, led by the 16-thread eight-core Intel Core i9-11950H and the Intel Xeon W processors. -11000 for mobiles.

This processor platform for PC offers hardware-based security and performance and computational power focused on professionals such as engineerss, data analysts or content creators.

Super powerful

The ROG Zephyrus S17 is a premium gaming notebook with an optical-mechanical keyboard that can be lifted up to allow more cooling. It brings 11th generation Intel Core H-series processors.

For some time, the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) label has become a benchmark gamer both in laptops and mobiles. Thus, the super Zephyrus S17 runs on an Intel Tiger Lake-H processor and accelerates graphics with a GeForce RTX 3080.

The screen, with almost no visible borders, covers 94% of the front surface has a QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. There is even a variant with a 4K panel at 120Hz that gets to show up to 120 FPS without problems.

The metallic-looking chassis design, with a magnesium-aluminum alloy, with a matte black finish that prevents fingerprints is just 200mm thick.

It also comes with a mechanism that raises the keyboard by a 5-degree angle to improve airflow (25%) and expand the available space for the fan, which increases airflow by 13%.

To increase the graphics power, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, reaches 140W with Dynamic Boost 2.0, which improves graphics performance not only for video games, but also for 3D animation and video editing.

ROG Zephyrus M16 is a gaming notebook with an immersive 16 ”screen and a powerful new Intel processor housed in an ultra-slim 15” chassis.

It also has the technology Advanced Optimus Support, which works with G-sync to optimize the game and make it fluid and immersive.

In storage, it offers three HyperDrive Ultimate SSD RAID drives. And it works with a 90Wh battery with fast charging system, which charges 50% in 30 minutes. It is complemented by a USB Type-C charging port of up to 100W.

Minor

His younger sister, the Zephyrus M16 It is powered by Intel Core i9-1 1900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and is backed by 48GB DDR4-3200 RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

The 90W battery, in optimal conditions, offers up to ten hours of video playback on a single charge and has a fast charging system that charges 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The 16-inch screen also offers a 94% ratio with 16:10 format, and a WQHD resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and Adaptive-Sync technology, with support for Dolby Vision.

The six-speaker system Dual force elimination baffle produces clean, deep sound enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. The 3D microphone array captures clean audio anywhere, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation intelligently removes background noise.

