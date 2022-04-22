Until last week, Intel was not in the equation for discrete graphics. For the high-end hardware you would use if you were interested in games, CAD / CAM, AI development, metaverse creation, image and movie editing, architecture, animation, or any other field (such as engineering) that required high-end graphics. performance, you had the choice between two suppliers: AMD, which was the leader in terms of value for money and most affordable, and Nvidia which tended to be the leader in absolute performance.

Although these two companies often swap places, the battlefield was clearly defined between thembut both under-penetrated the laptop industry because the focus on laptops, at least until the pandemic, was battery efficiency and life.

Intel was dominant in laptops, but not with decent graphics. Therefore, it had integrated graphics with much lower performance. You might get more expensive mobile workstations, gaming laptops with GPU options, or some business notebooks with GPU upgrades, but many laptops used entry-level Intel graphics.

Therefore, Intel has been targeting laptops with its offering Arc initial because that path is much easier in a market that the company already dominates, instead of competing with GPU cards in the desktop market, or even with mobile workstations that require software certifications, or with gaming platforms that companies require. of games to directly support the hardware for higher performance.

Intel and the importance of discrete graphics

If you’re a gamer or use your laptop to work on graphics-intensive or AI-intensive projects, you live with decent graphics because integrated graphics aren’t good enough. Typically, this pushes you into a much more expensive line of laptops, such as targeted gaming systems or workstationswhich are considerably stable at much higher price ranges, to be kind.

Graphics are critical to a working product, and if you play, a GPU can improve your time on your goal, your ability to see more stealthy players or NPCs, and potentially give you a significant competitive advantage.

More recently, discrete graphics cards have begun to convert older games to high resolutions, making them look more like current games and as a result a lot more fun to play. They can update some video content in much the same way, expanding interest in discrete GPUs.

Users often had a choice. They could get this wonderful performance on a desktop computer but not be very mobile, or they could give up on being mobile and have long battery life. But, as time goes by, both AMD and Nvidia have improved the performance of their GPUs.

However, with laptops, Intel’s integrated graphics, due to cost and battery life advantages, are often preferred. So many of us have a desktop computer to play on and a laptop for when we have to work on the go.

This provides an attractive market entry point for Intel that can leverage its integrated graphics and CPU supremacy over laptops to achieve GPU dominance on the same platform with far less wiggle room than desktop space.

So once it has had success on laptops, Intel can use that beachhead to chase the AMD and Nvidia-owned desktop GPU market if, and this now becomes a fact, it gets the support it needs. for game developers and software certifications.

Get support

One of the big problems with entering the discrete graphics market is that you need software support from professional games and applications that use discrete GPUs. But typically, you won’t get that support until there is a critical mass of hardware on the market; and you won’t reach critical mass if users don’t see that you have game developer and software support.

There is a caveat, however: if the developers believe you will reach critical mass, they will move fast. Intel, due to its mobile dominance, credibly argues that reaching critical mass with mobile devices, not desktops, is a given and therefore should be able to lead some, if not all, of the major developers on its platform before its installed base reaches that critical mass.

This is not a sure thing, but Intel claims to receive substantial support and it is this dynamic of having a huge footprint in the existing mobile market that offers this unique opportunity.

Intel has a compelling message about peer performance, but what I’m waiting to see is whether it will upgrade to games support better than its already established peers, AMD and Nvidia.

Given that Intel’s approach to upsampling on paper is a blend of the best parts of AMD and Nvidia’s approach, there’s a fair chance it will be able to do better what AMD and Nvidia do now. Of course, the downside is that people rarely play games on a laptop, and there are several solutions to this, such as the Steam Deck. All this, however, could be of interest to users who, for example, are often traveling, or for logistical reasons, do not have a fixed location at home.

Chasing a market dominated by one or two big sellers from behind is a difficult task. The best approach is to first get a beachhead in an area where those companies aren’t particularly strong and you are or can be.

In Intel’s case, the bridgehead will be laptops where Intel remains dominant and this could initially position it very well compared to traditional owners of this segment.

Keep in mind that there is always a risk with first edition offerings, and although Intel’s experience in the PC segment and its relationship with Microsoft are almost legendary, success is not certain yet and will require a high degree of execution. . Luckily for Intel, it’s now led by Pat Gelsinger, one of the best and most focused executives I’ve ever had. That said, it is sure to be an interesting year.