Intel presented the data of a research, the question to which the researchers had to answer is: if there were more Smart Cities in Italy, would people live there? And it seems that the answer is indeed yes. Most Italians would go to live in a city “intelligent“, Among the most quoted we see: Milan, Bologna and Padua. Even if the road to making the whole boot Smart is still long.

Intel commissioned a research called “Italians and Smart Cities“, In which the research company Pepe Research revealed that the concept of smart city is known only by about half of Italians. Obviously this figure is higher among young people or among the higher socio-economic and cultural groups, while the rest remain quite unaware of this possibility.

The cities of the future are still very far from the transition path towards the smart or even towards a higher respect for the environment. Yet during the course of this Intel-commissioned research many have declared that, if they could, they would go away to live in a Smart City in Italy. The data shows that only 13% of citizens believe they live in a “very smart” city. The list of smart cities is:

Milan

Bologna

Padua

Naples

Genoa

Catania

Rome

But we Italians are always hopeful, in fact, according to the research it seems that many are aiming for the future. Yes, they pointed out that probably in ten years the reference cities will be even smarter, so as to live a decidedly more technological and environmentally friendly life that surrounds the city.

One of the most important data of this research concerns the fact that many Italians, 87% are willing to transfer their business, whether it is work, study or otherwise, to a Smart City. This at least if the city in question was half an hour from their home. While 57% said they would be willing to move to one of these on a daily basis. In short, the future is dictated by being smart!