Intel has started using Intel 4 technology, based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV); This is the first use of EUV in high-volume manufacturing (HVM) in Europe. This milestone ushers in the manufacturing of future products such as Intel’s new Intel Core Ultra processors (codenamed Meteor Lake), which will pave the way for AI-enabled PCs, as well as next-generation Intel Xeon processors produced on the Intel Process Node 3 and coming in 2024. The EUV technology used in the manufacturing of Intel 4 is widely adopted in the advanced semiconductor technology nodes underpinning the most demanding computing applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced mobile networks, autonomous driving, new data centers and cloud applications. EUV plays a critical role in moving Intel toward its strategic goal of delivering five nodes in four years and regaining leadership in process technology by 2025.

“I am proud of the Intel team and the customers, suppliers and partners who have worked with us to create this moment, which keeps us on track to return to manufacturing leadership,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “The Silicon Island of Ireland has always been at the heart of our long-term strategy and the opening of Fab 34 contributes to the EU’s goal of creating a more resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain.” The opening of Fab 34 in Leixlip, Ireland, combined with Intel’s planned wafer fabrication facility in Magdeburg, Germany, and its planned assembly and test facility in Wroclaw, Poland, will help create a leading end-to-end value in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in Europe. As home to cutting-edge technology industries (artificial intelligence, telecommunications, data centers, automotive and others) Europe needs a resilient and cutting-edge semiconductor supply chain. Intel is committed to helping Europe realize its technological ambitions and, as a result, build a global semiconductor supply chain that is resilient and geographically balanced.

“Intel’s operations in Ireland are the foundation of our global manufacturing presence and an important part of building a complete value chain for semiconductor manufacturing in Europe,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer of Intel. “As we continue our €17 billion investment, the volume production of EUV technology in Fab 34 represents an important milestone as it brings Intel 4 technology to Ireland and Europe.” Dr. Ann Kelleher, executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development at Intel, said, “This is an important moment for Intel and the semiconductor industry as a whole. The transfer of Intel Process Technology 4 to mass production in Ireland represents a giant step towards cutting-edge manufacturing in Europe and also a great boost for our technology development teams in Oregon.”

“The opening of Fab 34 marks yet another historic day for Intel and its Irish team. Since arriving here in 1989, Intel has been a cornerstone of our country’s industrial development and today the company once again demonstrates its commitment to producing cutting-edge technology from Ireland,” said Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach ( Prime Minister) of Ireland. “This milestone comes at a crucial time for the industry, as Europe puts in place the foundations to increase its semiconductor manufacturing capacity. We look forward to the role Ireland can play in realizing the continent’s ambitions.” Intel is committed to expanding its operations while minimizing its environmental impact. Today, the company published the Ireland Climate Action Plan, which details its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water consumption, and waste to landfill. Leixlip’s Fab 34 is in the process of obtaining LEED Gold certification. The new structure incorporates several design innovations for greater sustainability. For example, buildings will use a 9-to-1 ratio of recovered heat to heat generated using traditional methods. Additionally, most of the cement used during construction is low carbon thanks to the incorporation of recycled material.

The Leixlip campus continues to implement its strategy of purchasing 100% renewable electricity, returns 88% of its water use to the River Liffey and, in 2022, sent 0.6% of its total waste to landfill . These efforts support Intel’s corporate goals of achieving 100% renewable electricity use across its global operations, net positive water return, and zero landfill waste by 2030; zero net greenhouse gas emissions in global operations by 2040; and net-zero upstream greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For more than 30 years, Intel has called the town of Leixlip, County North Kildare, its home in Ireland. The continued development of the Leixlip campus is only possible thanks to the continued support and close collaboration of the local community. To coincide with the official opening of Fab 34, Intel today announced that it will donate one million euros to the Leixlip community to fund a community project.