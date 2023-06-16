intel it is certainly one of the giants of the tech world and you too will know it very well. Its processors are performing and suitable for every need and today they are also the protagonists of the news, as the company has decided to change their names!

Intel officially changes the name of the processors!

By now you’re used to hearing about Core i7, i9 and more, rather than the 20th Generation. Yet now we will have to say goodbye to all these denominations as Intel decided to revolutionize everything.

This is perhaps the most important brand update of the last 15 years: from now on the processors will take the name of Intel Core and Core Ultra. The motivation? Caitlin Anderson, VP and GM, Client Computing Group Sales of the company explains it to you directly:

“To better align with our product strategies, we are introducing a branding structure that will help PC buyers choose the best of our latest technology and traditional offerings”

In short, no more generational denomination, as the generation will be indicated in the processor number, and no more denomination with the i (Core i3 becomes only Core 3). Below we leave you a photo of the new offer!