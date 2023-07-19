As we reported, intel announced the discontinuation of its NUC (Next Unit of Computing) upgradable compact computers, but now ASUS is stepping forward to manufacture and develop future NUC systems. ASUS will receive a non-exclusive license to Intel’s NUC designs.

“As we change our strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue the innovation and growth of NUC systems products, our priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and partners,” he said. Sam Gao, general manager of Intel Client Platform Solutions. “I look forward to ASUS continuing to deliver outstanding products and support our NUC system customers.”