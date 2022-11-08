Intel presented the new mini PC system dedicated to gaming: Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit (codenamed Raptor Canyon) and Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element which, used in combination, make up the most powerful Intel NUC ever built, according to what the company declares. NUC 13 Extreme features unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and has room for new 12-inch triple-slot graphics cards to deliver ever-increasing performance for gamers and content creators. NUC 13 Extreme is modular and delivers speed thanks to up to 13th Generation Intel Core i9 desktop processors with eight Performance-cores (P-core) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-core), 32 threads and 5.8 GHz frequency maximum turbo. The mini PC also offers support for 64GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 MHz SODIMM modules, support for the new 12-inch triple-slot PCIe Gen5 x16 graphics cards, support for up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs (M.2 2280 ), Intel 2.5GbE (i226-V) / 10GbE (AQC113) LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, six rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Intel NUC product line, and Intel NUC 13 Extreme is a perfect example of the important progress we have made,” said Brian McCarson, Intel Vice President & General Manager, Intel NUC Group. “Our very first NUC was a milestone in miniaturizing a desktop PC to an ultra-small form factor. While larger than our smallest mini-PC, the NUC 13 Extreme represents a new benchmark for a device that packs stellar gaming performance in a package that is up to 70% smaller than a typical 50L gaming tower. In addition to the exceptional performance you can expect from an Intel NUC product, we also offer a high quality product and a great amount of functionality in a modular and fully customizable product “.