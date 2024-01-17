The importance of semiconductors and microchip in the automotive production sector it is undoubtedly sidereal, and European car manufacturers experienced this first-hand when in times of Covid-19 stocks ran out and new vehicle construction operations were suspended for several weeks. Precisely in the field of microchips, in recent months the possibility had been discussed by Intel to build its new European factory dedicated precisely to the production of these components in Italy. But that won't be the case.

No plan for Italy

“We are building some of the largest factories in the world, to produce the smallest objects in the world – the words of Davos Pat Gelsiger, CEO of the US giant – At this moment there is nothing regarding Italy, we are focused on the factories in Germany and Poland“. In short, in the investment plan drawn up by Intel for the USA and Europe nothing is cooking for our country: the hypothesis of a new Italian factory had flashed in the minds of the company's managers over the course of last year, but as the months passed his concretization it gradually faded away. And in fact, Intel's priorities today are building a huge foundry in Germany and a test facility in Poland.

The government hesitates

“In recent weeks, the Ministry of Economic Development has repeated with growing resignation that the Italian offer was on the table and the ball was in Intel's court. But the fact that the project has now gone off the radar still represents a setback in the government's 'Chips Act', the strategy to expand Italy's presence in the strategic semiconductor supply chain – says today's edition of Repubblica – In Italy, Intel will be among the companies that will participate in the Chips.it Foundation, the center for semiconductor design that is being created in Pavia. But its mega factories will be elsewhere“.