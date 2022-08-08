Intel presented the new range of Intel Arc Pro A Series Professional GPU. The first products are the Intel Arc Pro A30M GPUs and the Intel Arc Pro A40 (single slot) and A50 (dual slot) GPUs. They will be available from the end of the year

The A30Me are designed for the mobile market, while the A40 and A50 are designed for desktops with a reduced form factor. They are both equipped with integrated ray-tracing hardwaremachine learning capability and acceleration of AV1 hardware coding, the first in the industry.

Intel Arc Pro A-Series GPUs aim for certifications with leading professional software applications in the fields of architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), and design and manufacturing (D&M). Intel Arc Pro GPUs are also optimized for multimedia applications and entertainment (M&E) libraries such as Blender and run the open source libraries of the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit, which are widely adopted and integrated into the industry’s leading rendering tools.

Intel Arc Pro A Series Professional GPU

Intel also announced that developers and content creators will be able to access demo sessions with Intel Arc Pro systems and the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit at Intel’s booth no. 427 a SIGGRAPH from 8 to 11 August.