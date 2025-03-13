Intel has designated Lip-Bu as its new CEO. The appointment occurs three months after the dismissal of Pat Gelsinger and at a time when the company seeks to restructure to recover its leadership position in the chips sector.

So held the position of executive director in Cadence Design Systems, a company specialized in the design and distribution of microprocessors, software, hardware and technological services. During its management, between 2009 and 2021, the income and value of the company’s shares were far Duplicate.

The fall in income, the wave of layoffs, and the recent “retirement” of the historic CEO, Pat Gels, led Intel to a series of changes to attract new economic actors.

He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Intel for two years, but, in 2024, he resigned due to discrepancies on the planning of the organization’s restructuring. “He felt frustrated by the large workforce of the company, his contract manufacturing approach and the bureaucratic culture and risk aversion of the firm,” says a report from Reuters.

So He will assume the position of CEO on March 18. “Intel has a powerful and differentiated computer platform, a wide installed base of customers and a solid manufacturing presence that is consolidated day by day as we restructure our process technological roadmap. We will work together and hard to restore Intel’s position as a world -class products company, ”said the new executive director in a statement.

After the announcement, the manufacturer’s shares rose 15.24%, reaching $ 23.80 per unit. The advance is significant, since Intel lost two thirds of its market value last year, after its titles touched its lowest point in more than a decade in August. The fall was attributed to a 15% cut in its workforce and the perception of investors that the company has remained outside the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

“This appointment is good news. It has a deep knowledge of the semiconductor industry, both in the design of products and in the optimization of chips manufacturing, an area in which Intel Foundry needs support to make its tools more accessible and easy to use for potential customers, ”said Jack Gold, president of the financial consultant J. Gold Associates, in a statement resumed by Reuters.

Intel competition about to grow

Analysts wonder what commercial strategy Intel will adopt with the arrival of the new CEO. Last year, Gelsinger announced that the company would turn its chips production division for third parties into an independent subsidiary. In addition, he revealed a strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to manufacture an IA microprocessor based on Intel’s 18A construction platform.

This approach implied an expense cut for 10,000 million dollars, as well as a reorientation in the distribution of resources. The strategy contemplated the suspension of chips manufacturing projects in Poland and Germany for two years and a possible reduction of packaging operations and microprocessor testing in Malaysia.