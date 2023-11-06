There is very little left until the arrival of the first laptops with Intel Lake Meteor, the new architecture built with Intel 4 technology.

There is very little left until the arrival of the first laptops with Intel Lake Meteor, the new architecture built with Intel 4 technology. Twitter user and well-known leaker Momomo_US intercepted them in the catalog of a Bulgarian e-commerce site.

The first laptops to feature Intel’s new architecture will be the YOGA Pro 7 next generation, expected for the first week of December. In short, a matter of just over a month. The most advanced version of the laptop is equipped with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The screen is excellent, a 14.5-inch touch screen with 3K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness at 400 nits.



The model with the Core Ultra 7 processor will be available in the Tidal Teal color, while the one with the Core Ultra 5 will be available in the Luna Gray color.

The specifications A detail of the Intel Meteor Lake SoC Based on what we know about the Intel Meteor Lake CPU specs, the Core Ultra 7 155H will have a 6+8+2 or 16 core configuration with 22 threads running at a base frequency of 3.8 GHz, a frequency of boost of 4.8GHz and will offer 24MB of L3 cache with a power consumption (TDP) range of 28 to 35W. As regards the Core Ultra 5 125H we will find a 4+8+2 or 14 core configuration with 18 threads that will operate at a base frequency of 3.6 GHz, a boost frequency of 4.5 GHz, with 20 MB of L3 cache and a similar TDP.