Intel's farewell costs 4.5 billion: “A defeat for Veneto”

Intel will produce chips all over the world, but not in Italy. A “bitter” truth that weighs on the pockets of Veneto. The announcement from Davos by Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, in fact dashed in an instant the hope, according to the NordEstEconomia website, “of bringing to Veneto 4.5 billion of investments and thousands of new jobs”. Investments which, at least in this phase, the American multinational has decided to move in Wroclavin southern Poland, a town 465 kilometers from Magdeburg, Germany, where Intel plans to launch construction of two wafer factories for chips at a cost of 30 billion, with state incentives amounting to 9.9 billion.

“It could have been a great opportunity for Italy and the Veneto”, explained Enrico Carraro, president of Confindustria Veneto, “more must be done to attract foreign investments to Italy in a phase in which, also thanks to the crisis in Germany and geopolitical tensions, the problems for our businesses will begin to be felt”. “For our territory it would have been a very important opportunity”, added Raffaele Boscaini, president of Confindustria Verona, “the government should work more on the capacity of country to attract foreign companies while the local authorities, starting from the Region, had done everything that needed to be done”.

