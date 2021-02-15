Intel launched an advertising campaign in which it opposed laptops based on its processors to Apple computers. An advertisement from an American company appeared in Twitter– Intel account.

In the message, marketers of a major processor manufacturer are focusing on the performance of Intel-based computers. The slogan of the campaign is “Only a PC can be equally useful for scientists and gamers.” Intel uses a play on words to make fun of Apple computers. “If you have enough power to rocket launch and play Rocket League, you are definitely not on a Mac,” the post said.

A link to the video of the popular US blogger Jon Rettinger is also distributed in social networks. According to the tagline, the video was sponsored by Intel. The blogger compares the M1-based MacBook Pro with Intel Evo series laptops. The author emphasizes that Intel offers a more versatile product for work and play.

In the video, Rettinger reminded viewers that Apple devices are not meant for gamers. The blogger also emphasizes that the Mac does not have a touchscreen and does not support entering information using a stylus – unlike Intel laptops. The author does not mention the iPad Pro series, which have this functionality.

“If you’re looking for a good laptop in 2021, there are a lot of things to consider. The choice of processor may be more important than you think, ”concludes the video blogger.

Earlier, Intel published the results of tests of its own processors and Apple M1 chips. In the presentation of the project, it is said that Intel processors are characterized by higher performance and are better optimized for games than competitive products. Apple announced that it was ditching Intel chips in favor of in-house components at WWDC 2020.