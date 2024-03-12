The new processors Intel Lunar Lake they should arrive at the end of this year and seem to promise phenomenal performance compared to the current generation. The latest information relating to the chips from the Mountain View company comes from Bionic_Squash, which revealed the multi-threaded performance of the processors, bringing impressive numbers with comparable energy consumption. All this “blessing” could be a direct consequence of the new architecture of the cores equipped on the processor. Let's try to understand something more.

Architecture that makes the difference

The Intel processor roadmap

According to the numbers revealed by Bionic_Squash, the new Intel Lunar Lake processors are able to offer multi-thread performance 50% higher than the current Meteor Lake, with a power consumption of 17 watts: only 2 W more than the 15 W of the 'last generation.

Lunar Lake chips were designed for thinner laptops and are all about performance per watt and even faster NPUs. To achieve these results, the processors will be characterized byLion Cove architecture for P-Core and fromSkymont architecture for E-Coreas well as from one new NPU three times more powerful than the one installed in the current Meteor Lake.

Although the basic TDP should be set to 17 W, it seems that the various manufacturers have pushed for fan-cooled configurations of up to 30 W, features that if confirmed would lead to even higher performance. New features are also expected on the graphics front: the chips should in fact incorporate the new one Xe2 “Battlemage” graphics architecturewhich promises twice the performance of Xe1 “Alchemist”.