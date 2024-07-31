Intel is preparing to introduce its next-generation processors, codenamed Lunar Lake. These chips, which will be part of the Core Ultra 200V line, promise to be a true revolution for thin and light laptops, offering high performance and unprecedented energy efficiency.

Intel’s Lunar Lake processors will be a major leap forward for the company, thanks to a combination of new architectures and software innovations. The chips will feature four main components: the new Lion Cove P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores, which deliver significant improvements in performance per clock (IPC); the new Xe2 graphics architecture, which introduces new XMX capabilities for the integrated GPU; and finally, the NPU4, a neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 48 TOPS of AI compute power, for a total of 120 TOPS in a single SoC.

Intel will officially unveil its Lunar Lake “Core Ultra 200V” processors at an exclusive event in Berlin, Germany on September 3, 2024. During what will be a full-blown launch event, the company will not only talk about the chip, but also about the first platforms developed by its partners.

Intel Lunar Lake CPU Promotional Material

Lunar Lake processors will offer up to 4 P-Core, 4 E-Core, up to 8 Xe2 GPU cores and the aforementioned 120 TOPS of AI performance. These chips will also feature a very compact SoC design, with memory integrated directly into the package. Versions with 16GB and 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM will be available, and 17W and 30W configurations.

We can’t wait to see what Intel will reveal at the launch event and how these new processors will perform: Intel needs good news, after confirming that 13th and 14th generation CPUs will have permanent damage that will not be repaired by the patch. You can follow the presentation, live and delayed, on the Intel Newsroom website.