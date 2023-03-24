Intel today introduced the new Intel vPro platform based on the full lineup of 13th Generation Intel Core processors. Intel vPro is built for business needs, providing the hardware needed to support continuous PC upgrades and employee productivity. This year, the vPro-based professional product portfolio will include 170 entry-level notebooks, desktops and workstations from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Panasonic and Samsung. “For nearly two decades, we have been committed to our mission of providing products and technologies that support business operations and employee productivity. With 13th generation Intel Core processors, the vPro platform remains the primary foundation for professional computers, offering improved security, manageability and performance,” said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president and general manager, Commercial Client Division.

The new vPro platform delivers a high level of threat prevention with numerous security features built right into the hardware, helping to reduce the attack surface by approximately 70 percent compared to 4-year-old PCs, according to Intel. New IT-enabled memory encryption will also improve virtualization-based security in a Windows environment. Users will have more choice with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) vendors using Intel Threat Detection Technology to more effectively detect the latest threats. The vPro line offers a hybrid architecture with new Performance-Cores and more Efficient-Cores on selected configurations, and increased battery efficiency with Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology.

Combined with technologies like Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), Thunderbolt 4, and Intel Evo platform certification, Intel vPro-enabled devices are optimized for today’s business environments. Performance improvements for Intel vPro-based products with 13th Generation Intel Cores include: Windows applications up to 65% faster than 3-year-old desktop PCs, content creation up to 45% faster when multitasking compared to a current desktop with AMD4, Windows applications up to 2.3x faster than 3-year-old laptops, Windows applications up to 40% faster than a current notebook with AMD, and business applications up to 25% faster than to Apple M2, up to 58% faster report generation while collaborating than a current notebook with AMD8.