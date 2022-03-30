Graphics cards are already available for laptops, but desktops will have to wait.

Within the PC component industry, we have identified several tech giants that take all the attention of the public. On the one hand, we have NVIDIA and its recently presented GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, while amd It does the same with its most powerful CPU and technology that promises to further improve our video game experience. Intel it does not go beyond this line, but although it has always been linked to the manufacture of processors, it has now taken the definitive step into the field of graphics cards.

GPUs for desktop PCs will be released in early summerIntel had already announced these intentions last year, but today it has officially presented its range Arc. As anticipated from TheVergethese graphics cards are now available for laptopsalthough desktop computers are planning to launch their own GPUs for before the summer. In the absence of knowing the specifications of this last group of graphics, Intel has already addressed the details of its range for laptops.

In the coming months, Intel will introduce more powerful graphics cards for laptopsHowever, it should be noted that Intel has only put up for sale two of its Arc 3 cards, which correspond as the less powerful of all the ones you have prepared. Regarding its technical data, the GPU A350M has 6 Xe cores and 6 Ray Tracing units, while the so-called A370M It has 8 Xe cores and 8 Ray Tracing units. From The Verge they theorize about the utilities of these components, which could improve the gaming experience on a conventional laptop, but without turning it into a gaming device.

To enjoy much sharper gaming on laptops, which will be shown with GPUs that have more graphics cores, more Ray Tracing units, more memory and more power, we’ll have to wait until “early summer“. Something similar to what Intel has announced with its cards for desktop PCs, which, as we have said before, will be launched in the coming months.

Intel calls its new GPUs as limited editionAnd what do we know about these GPUs for desktop PCs? Well, not much, since Intel has only taught a few official images which, without giving technical data, show a structure made up of a dual fan system, an HDMI port and three DisplayPorts. We assume that, ahead of its launch, the company will provide More data about the possibilities of your cards.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the technological giant has classified this version as a “limited edition“, although it has not been clarified if there will be counted units or if it will be a way of naming their own GPUs, something that, as they remember from The Verge, resembles NVIDIA’s movement with its Founder’s Edition branding.

Finally, one of the novelties presented by Intel has been its system Intel’s XeSS, which uses the power of Artificial Intelligence to scale games to a much higher resolution while we are playing. As has already happened with many of the products discussed in this news, this technology will also be available to early summer.

In this way, we will be attentive to the coming months to know all the particularities of the new Intel GPUs. Ironically, the component shortage has hit the tech industry so hard that NVIDIA has been eyeing a possible partnership with Intel to make your graphics cards easy to manufacture. Over time, we will see where these initiatives end up.

