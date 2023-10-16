Intel is launching its 14th generation desktop processors this week, promising 6GHz boost frequencies out of the box for its flagship Core i9-14900K. Known as Raptor Lake Refresh, Intel maintains pricing for its 14th-gen Core i9, i7, and i5 processors this year, maintaining the same retail prices as the 13th-gen when these new chips launch on October 17.

The 6GHz boost in the new Core i9-14900K makes it the “fastest desktop processor by volume,” according to Intel, referring to its special edition 13900KS that first broke the 6GHz barrier in factory speeds last year but did not launch in volume. However, the most interesting 14th generation processor in this update might be the Core i7-14700K, thanks to a significant increase in its efficiency cores.

This year, Intel is increasing the number of cores in its Core i7 processor, going from eight efficiency cores and eight performance cores to twelve efficiency cores and eight performance cores. That gives a total of 20 cores for the Core i7-14700K, close to the 24 found in the Core i9-14900K. The base frequencies on the P core are 3.4GHz and 2.5GHz on the E core for the 14700K, the same as we saw on last year’s 13700K. These additional efficiency cores should help with creation tasks and even gaming performance for titles that take advantage of multithreading. Intel has some favorable benchmarks against the Ryzen 9 7950X amd and even its own previous Core i7 chips in build duties, but we’ll have to wait and see how this new Core i7-14700K compares to the impressive 7800X3D chip from amd in gaming benchmarks.

On the flagship side, the Core i9-14900K Intel adds the 6GHz Thermal Velocity Boost boost frequency previously found in the $699 special edition Core i9-13900KS variant. The frequencies for the maximum turbo of the P core go up 200Hz to 5.6GHz this time, along with a 100MHz increase on the side of the maximum turbo of the E core. Even the base frequencies for both the P and E cores go up 200MHz. Intel It also has an updated Core i5 this year. The i5-14600K includes a total of 20 cores (six P cores and eight E cores) and has a base frequency of 3.5GHz on the P core side and up to a boost of 5.3GHz.

All of these 14th generation processors will run on Intel 600 and 700 series motherboards, as Intel continues to use its LGA 1700 socket. They also include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 via a discrete option that motherboard manufacturers can include on updated Z790 boards. Intel It is also supporting DDR5 5600 and DDR4 3200 memory speeds with its 14th generation chips. The Core i9-14900K will be priced at $589, the Core i7-1700K will be priced at $409, and the Core i5-14600K will launch at $319. All three processors will be available at system builders and retailers on October 17.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Phew! I was about to buy a 12th generation one to update my computer little by little, but that core i5-14600k seems like a good price.