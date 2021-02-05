Intel has announced the release of the Core H35 processors. They are intended to cover the segment of lightweight notebooks, but that need higher performance in single-core processes such as those for video games. They will be available this quarter in models from different manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, HP, MSI or VAIO.

The Intel Core H35s are the first to hit the market under the “Tiger Lake H” platform and will complement the “U” and Y “series released last fall. If these stand out for their low and ultra-low voltage respectively and are intended for ultraportables, convertibles or 2-in-1s that seek a balance between performance and autonomy, H series offers higher performance and it targets gaming and enthusiast grade laptops.

Both series are manufactured in technological processes of 10 nm ++ “SuperFin” and they represent an important generational leap due to their redesign at the transistor level; a 20% increase in process yield; new batch integrated graphics based on Intel Xe (Gen12); new memory controller and the latest connectivity technologies, PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi 6 or Thunderbolt 4.0.

Intel Core H35, versions

Intel has listed three versions to boot the platform, two Core i7 with 35 watt TDP and a Core i5 that will lower the TDP down to 28 watts. The Core i7-11375H Special Edition is the most prominent model and according to Intel it will offer the higher single-threaded performance of any laptop processor ever made, excluding the 10th Gen Core i9-10980HK.

To do this, it uses Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology to increase the frequency of work above the barrier of the 5 GHz. It is its main feature because it only has 4 cores and 8 threads and it will not be able to compete in tasks that make use of the multicore. Intel has released an image with the results of this processor in some games. The GPU used is not mentioned, so it is of little use for comparison.

Recall that these Intel Core H35 are intended for lightweight laptops and that the most powerful versions of the platform will be the H45 that will offer models up to Core i9 with 8 cores and 16 native processing threads. As the H35 will include integrated graphics Intel Xe (Gen12); new memory controller and the latest connectivity technologies, PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi 6 or Thunderbolt 4.0.

The Intel Core H35s should hit the market shortly (this quarter), while the H45 They won’t be available until the end of the year to power the big gaming and enthusiast grade laptops.