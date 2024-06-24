Intel has announced that its highly anticipated Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake laptops will be available in September, followed by Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake desktop CPUs in October.
According to the latest news from Benchlife, later confirmed by reports from DigiTimes, despite rumors of a delay, Intel has confirmed that its Lunar Lake processors are scheduled to launch by the end of the third quarter of 2024, targeting the holiday season, and will respect the announced plan.
Lunar Lake’s new Core Ultra 200V CPUs, designed for thin and light notebooks, will be available starting September 25, soon after their official presentation scheduled between 17 and 24 September. This launch coincides with the Intel Innovation “On” 2024 event, which will take place on September 24.
Meanwhile, the Arrow Lake-S desktop CPUs, part of the Core Ultra 200 series, are scheduled to hit the market in October 2024. These will be followed by the Non-K Core Ultra 200 CPUs and the B860 and H810 motherboards, expected for the CES 2025 event.
Intel enters the AI PC race after Qualcomm, which was the first to achieve Microsoft Copilot+ PC certification. AMD follows closely with its APUs Ryzen AI 300 Strix Point, which will be available in July 2024. Although Intel’s Lunar Lake systems will hit the market two months after AMD and three months after Qualcomm, both new Intel systems will receive the Copilot+ feature update post-launch.
With the launches of Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake, Intel is preparing to participate in one intense competition in the processor sector during the end of the year. Intel’s new CPUs will be compared to offerings from AMD’s Strix Point and Granite Ridge, promising a busy end to the year for the CPU market. All this, however, confirms the release date of the products, and denies any rumors that saw a postponement of some kind.
