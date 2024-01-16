Intel plans to invest in Europe and the United States to become a leader in the global production of microchips again. Unfortunately he has no plans to invest in the fairytale Italian factory : “There is nothing active at the moment, we are focused on the factories in Germany and Poland,” Pat Gelsiger said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. So the announced project “We are building some of the largest factories in the world, to produce the smallest objects in the world” no longer concerns our country. Evidently something must have gone wrong at a political level, enough to make Intel run away.

The Italian hypothesis

The Meloni government failed to convince Intel

It was Intel itself that in 2022 talked about Italy as a possible location for its large back-end plant, for the assembly and packaging of processors. The negotiations they began with the Draghi government, but ran aground with the Meloni government, so much so that the Italian factory disappeared from Intel's plans. Meanwhile, the German foundry remains planned and a plant dedicated to testing in Poland has been added to the European investments.

Over the past year Gelsiger had spoken about negotiations still ongoing with the Italian government, with the final decision that would be made by the end of the year, a decision that has finally arrived and is negative for our country, which is losing a great opportunity in terms of development and employment.

With a certain grace, the CEO of Intel declared that “no country is excluded” from the list of candidates for the new structures, but in the meantime Italy has no longer been mentioned.

The news should not arrive like a classic bolt from the blue in the rooms of the Ministry of Economic Development, given that for some time it had been clear that Intel had not appreciated the Italian offer very much. The farewell to our shores, however, represents a huge setback for the so-called Chips Act of the Meloni government, which aims to expand the Italian presence in the semiconductor supply chain.

Intel has, however, confirmed its participation in the Chips.it Foundation in Pavia, a center dedicated to semiconductor design. A small consolation.