intel you will certainly know it, it is one of the most famous companies in the tech field especially for its processors, which among other things are also about to undergo a nice change just like we brought you back here yesterday. In any case, today we want to talk to you about a ambitious project in which the company is investing!

Intel invests in a new chip factory in Poland!

By now we remember the semiconductor crisis very well, it was on everyone’s lips for months when the sector was completely brought to its knees by the lack of components. Well, now the waters have certainly moved a bit and to further improve the situation we want to think about Intel, which has decided to invest a large amount of money for the construction of a new semiconductor manufacturing plant.

The number in question is of 4.6 billion dollars and the new plant will be located near Warsaw, in Poland, becoming in fact the first complete production chain in Europe. And obviously the creation of new chips will not be the only positive factor: the structure will be built following the rules of green building and will generate over 2,000 jobs.

In short, the project is ambitious but the premises are all there and the goal is to ensure that Europe is able to produce 20% of all global chips by 2030. Considering that the plant will certainly be completed by 2027, this is certainly a big help!