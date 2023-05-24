intel it’s a company you may never have heard of. It is no coincidence that the company is a leader in the processor sector together with AMD. Today we want to bring you some really interesting news that marks a huge step forward compared to an architecture that has now run its course. So if you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Intel announces x86-S!

ARM according to many observers is destined to dominate x86 for several years. The reasons are obvious and have efficiency as the keyword. However, X86-S is an architecture straight out of the Intel e cylinder he wants to revolutionize in terms of efficiency what has been done in the past. Goodbye to 16 and 32 bit instructions e exclusive support at 64.

The choice is more than thought out, 32-bit architectures are almost prehistoric by now, modern OSs don’t even make them implementable in practice. However, Intel is still spinning the canvas for its next project and everyone is welcome to provide feedback. The will to don’t want to lose ground after decades of investment in this field.

We will obviously monitor the situation very carefully, bringing you every single news about it!