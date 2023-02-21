Intel we don’t even waste time introducing it. It is one of the leading companies in terms of CPU and recently also GPU. We often tell you about it, like for example here regarding the i9-13900ks! Today we want to talk to you instead of the company’s new flagship units so if you are curious stay with us!

Intel, flying high: up to 56 cores!

intel has recently presented the new Xeon processors which obviously are not designed for individuals. Specifically there are two series which are respectively W-2400 and W-3400. Then there is the company’s new most powerful processor, the W3495X. Get ready because the data sheet of this purebred horse will make you pale: up to 4.8 GHz, and 56 cores, 105 MB of level 3 cache, 8 memory channels and 112 PCIe Gen 5 lanes.

In short, a top-of-the-range gem that is obviously designed for anyone who needs enormous computing power as explained by Roger Chandler, head of the division in question:

“For more than 20 years, Intel has been committed to providing the best workstation platforms for professional PC users around the world, with a combination of high computing performance and great stability. The new Intel Xeon desktop platform for workstations is specifically designed to unleash the creativity and innovation capacity of content creators, artists, engineers, designers, data scientists and demanding users, built to tackle today’s most demanding workloads and future.”

But let’s talk about prices that obviously range between accessible and non-accessible: the range in question starts from $359 up to $5889 for the top of the range. In short, what do you think?