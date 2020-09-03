The processor manufacturer Intel has presented Tiger Lake, the new processors of its eleventh generation for notebooks that promise to improve the performance of the CPU by 20%, up to double in graphics (GPU) and five times in Artificial Intelligence applications. The processors, which will replace the current 10-generation Ice Lake, will feature the company’s new integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 support. This is Intel’s first major announcement after Apple announced in late June its decision to move from Intel processors to its own ARM architecture-based chips custom-designed for its Mac desktops and notebooks.

Along with the new chips, Intel has introduced a new version of its Project Athena certification standard, called Intel Evo, a kind of brand to identify high-end laptops. Under this brand, it guarantees that they will improve battery life by more than an extra hour for tasks like streaming video; It will have nine hours of autonomy in equipment with Full HD screens and support for fast charging that allows obtaining four hours of autonomy in 30 minutes of charging. In addition, the equipment will start in a second.

“We are excited to launch the world’s best processor for thin and light laptops – our 11th Intel Core processor,” said Intel Chief Architect Raja Koduri.

The Tiger Lake processors will feature new integrated Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4 support, allowing up to four ports to connect to peripherals, as well as single-cable access to fast-charging external monitors and expanded storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing with noise suppression and background blurring.

Intel has indicated that the new chips will equip more than 150 computers from brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer and Samsung. The first to feature the new processors are Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex 5G, Acer’s revamped Swift 5 and Swift 3, and Asus’s new ZenBooks, which will go on sale this fall.

