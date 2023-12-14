Mexico City.– The wave came from London. In 1842, Ada Lovelace, a British mathematician, programmed the first task on a machine, the first computer. Lovelace, daughter of the poet Lord Byron, painted a future in which computers would be able to compose music, according to the academic article History and evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), published in 2021 in the magazine Bits de Ciencia.

The idea of ​​Lovelace took a long time to mature, more than 150 years. OpenAI took the world by storm this year with ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM) capable of organically conversing with users.

With ChatGPT, other programs were developed and Lovelace's prophecy was fulfilled. With applications like Loudly it is possible to create songs and you can even generate speech using Murf.ai. But you can also write a message and create images using 'prompts' (order written in a text box).

In the case of ChatGPT, it is hosted in the cloud, on servers managed by OpenAI, so the interaction occurs virtually. Intel joined the party of processors with embedded AI with the presentation of its most recent line of products.

The Intel Core Ultra chipsets, for mobile devices, and Intel Xeon, for high-performance, fifth-generation servers and computing systems, were presented by the company at the 'AI Everywhere' event, held today in New York City. These chips can operate AI natively.

The manufacturing process of Intel Core Ultra or Meteor Lake is Intel 4, that is, it is a 4 nanometer node that, thanks to its size, integrates more transistors, which reduces energy consumption and improves efficiency.

It uses Foveros 3D packaging technology, a chiplet design, that is, it encapsulates different components under the same mosaic (Qualcomm and AMD had already adopted this technology); This allows the processor to be scalable in its performance tasks.

It is made with three different core types: the Performance-core and the new Efficient-cores and low-power Efficient-cores, which offer scalable multithreaded performance up to 11 percent faster than the competition, according to Intel.

Germán Loureiro, technical sales specialist at Intel, explained that these types of cores: performance, efficiency and ultra efficiency, will alternate in real time to adjust to the user experience. If you need power, the last two cores mentioned above are turned off for greater performance, at a sacrifice of energy.

Otherwise, if fewer resources are required, the efficiency and ultra-efficiency cores provide longer equipment life, according to Loureiro.

The graphics card included is Intel Arc, which allows gamers with compatibility with DX12 Ultimate, so it supports graphics functions that include ray tracing and mesh shading. Intel promises double the graphics performance.

Without a doubt, the protagonist of this story is the Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU), contained in the processor, designed specifically to handle longer AI workloads with reduced power.

The NPU will switch workloads between the CPU and GPU to be more energy efficient, up to 2.5 times more energy efficient than the previous generation, Intel stated.

Meteor Lake will be available on more than 230 laptops from brands such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, MSI and Samsung. Some processors are already available as of today. Nothing was mentioned about PC.

The competition is tough. This year Apple also introduced its M3 processors, with 3nm architecture that also enable AI locally.

Power in data centers

Meanwhile, fifth-generation Intel Xeon, code name Emerald Rapids, for data centers and high-performance computing systems. This processor is the second introduced in less than a year, denoting Intel's push into AI hardware.

Intel Xeon chips achieve up to 42 percent better performance in inference, a concept that refers to when AI puts into practice what it learned while training a model. In addition, it promises less than 100 milliseconds of latency in LLM, as well as 21 percent more power than the previous generation, Intel boasted.

Its architecture is Intel 7, that is, a 7 nm node. The processors support up to 64 cores per CPU and almost 3 times the maximum last-level cache of the previous generation, according to the manufacturer.

Intel also presented Intel Gaudí 3, the latest delivery of accelerators that competes head-to-head with Nvidia's H100, launched last year. These chips are designed to support chatbot development and LLM training in cloud and supercomputing environments in data centers.

Gaudi 3 is scheduled for release in 2024 and Intel claims it will surpass the H100.

Fifth generation Xeon processors are compatible with products from manufacturers such as Cisco, Dell, HPE, IEIT Systems, Lenovo and Super Micro Computer. They will be available in the first half of 2024.