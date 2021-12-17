The arrival of the new twelfth generation processors was a redemption by Intel, after the last two not exactly exciting, especially when compared to bitter rivals AMD Ryzen. Although the performances are of absolute level, so also consumptions and above all a competitive price, the necessity to buy also a motherboard Z690 has reduced the range of purchase. But all this is about to change.

At CES 2022, the new H670, B660 and H610 motherboards have already been confirmed, decidedly cheaper but above all, the new i5 12400, which aims to become the king of low-end processors. The new CPU will not have Gracemont E cores from the bigger brothers, but its base clock of 2.5 GHz with a turbo clock of up to 4.4 GHz is still more than interesting. It will come with a 65W base power, with a maximum turbo power of 117W. That means it can be cooled by any decent cooler, unlike the higher-end models that possibly require a liquid cooler.

According to the first benchmarks, “12400” is able to match the Ryzen 5600X in many cases but with excellent energy efficiency.

Source: pcgamer.com