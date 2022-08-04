Italy is close to closing a € 5 billion deal with Intel to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly plant, according to a report by Reuters. The company’s investment in our country is part of a long-term plan that will see Intel spend 88 billion on building factories across Europe, in order to free the continent from dependence on China for the manufacture of electronic components. . The first 17 billion euros will be used for the construction of a state-of-the-art mega-plant in Germany for the production of semiconductors, the creation of a new research and development (R&D) and design hub in France, and investments in R&D, manufacturing, foundry services and back-end stages of production in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Before the fall of the government, Mario Draghi was working on an agreement to be closed by the end of August. The government, according to sources, was ready to invest 40 percent of the total funds that will be used to open the Italian Intel plant, which should be built in Piedmont or Veneto. At the beginning, Lombardy, Puglia and Sicily were also considered. Additional funds will come from Europe, which with the European Chips Act of last February committed to increasing the manufacture of chips on the continent from 9 to 20 percent by 2030.