The semiconductor crisis continues to affect the video game industry. While it is now easier to get the chips needed to build consoles than it has been in the past two years, experts continue to point out that this won’t be fixed overnight. Thus, the CEO of Intel has indicated until when a clear solution will be offered.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, pointed out that it will be until 2025 when this crisis is in the past, and expect to have the best integration technology in the worldthe best transistors and other relevant technological aspects.

Along with this, it has been pointed out that the demand for semiconductors throughout 2022 has not been as heavy compared to what has been seen in the last two years, due to inflation and the financial crisis that multiple countries are experiencing. Along with this, Gelsinger has pointed out that a plan must be carried out for the United States to become independent of China’s production in a future plan.

The production of the PS5 has made it clear that the crisis we saw in 2020 and 2021 is no longer so strong, which has allowed some elements to return, little by little and slowly, to normality. So the 2025 outlook makes sense.

