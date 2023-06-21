Home page politics

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

The federal government wants to pay around ten billion euros in subsidies to the chip manufacturer Intel. There is a lot of approval for the funding commitment – ​​but also criticism.

Berlin – The US chip manufacturer Intel wants to build factories in Magdeburg for 30 billion euros. After lengthy negotiations, the federal government and the Intel group signed a corresponding declaration of intent on June 19. According to Intel, it is planning investments of more than 30 billion euros in Germany. In return, the company is to receive 9.9 billion euros in subsidies from the federal government.

The traffic light coalition increased its funding commitment during the ongoing negotiations from the original 6.8 billion euros to 9.9 billion euros after Intel had increased the investment sum for the new plant from the initial 17 billion euros to the more than 30 billion euros now promised . Construction in Magdeburg should begin at the end of this year or early next year.

For months, there had been a hard struggle behind closed doors in Berlin. Intel announced in March 2022 that chips would be produced in the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt from 2027 and that two semiconductor factories would be built for this purpose. Several thousand jobs should be created. And thus the dependence on Asia can be minimized.

Ten billion euros for Intel: “Strong investment in the future”

In the federal government, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) in particular had campaigned for higher subsidies to make settlement possible. Habeck rejected criticism of the course of the federal government in industrial policy. “We have negotiated intensively over the past few weeks and struggled to find a solution, making today’s joint declaration of intent possible,” said the Greens politician. “The agreement with Intel is a great success and a strong investment in the future,” stressed Habeck.

“We now have the chance to create a new thriving and state-of-the-art chip ecosystem in Germany and Europe.” It is a common “strategic goal” of Germany and the EU to make the European semiconductor industry “more resilient”, added the minister.

Economics Minister Habeck agrees with Intel on almost 10 billion euros in funding. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) spoke of the largest foreign direct investment in German history. “With this investment, we are catching up with the world leaders in terms of technology.” Perhaps even more important: Germany could become less dependent on supply relationships with Asia.

Lindner: “There is no money” – disagreement in the FDP

While the SPD and the Greens support the plans with Intel, there is disagreement in the FDP. Finance Minister Christian Lindner repeatedly emphasized that there was no more money in the federal budget. “We are currently trying to consolidate the budget, not expand it,” said the FDP leader in an interview with the Financial Times.

For the parliamentary manager of the FDP parliamentary group Torsten Herbst, on the other hand, the agreement is good news for Germany. It strengthens Germany as a semiconductor production location. “Not only highly qualified and very well-paid jobs depend on this, but also the most modern production technologies.”

Saxony-Anhalt’s FDP parliamentary group leader Andreas Silbersack was also pleased. “It is an important step towards a successful economic future for Saxony-Anhalt,” said Silbersack on Monday. The settlement of the US chip manufacturer in Saxony-Anhalt is “a strong signal for the location and underlines the attractiveness of our state for internationally renowned companies,” said the FDP politician.

Equally, the promotion of the Intel settlement in the state government of Saxony-Anhalt under Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) is well received. “Now I hope that the project will be implemented quickly,” explained Haseloff. He thanks the federal government “for the extended funding commitment”. Today is “a good day for Magdeburg and Germany”.

“Politics have been ripped off”: Criticism of billions in funding

However, there is criticism from economic researchers and small and medium-sized business associations. “The astronomical sum that Intel has received as subsidies from the federal government can hardly be justified,” said Markus Jerger, chairman of the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW) on Tuesday. It is a worrying development that large investors apparently only decide in favor of Germany as a business location if there is significant public co-financing.

With statements about Intel, the company was invited to push up the demands, said the deputy head of the Ifo Institute Dresden, Joachim Ragnitz. “Politicians got ripped off because they said we really want you.” (jsch with dpa/afp)