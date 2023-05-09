intel is one of the largest technology companies in the world, a leading manufacturer of computer processors and servers. Founded in 1968, it revolutionized the computing world and today continues to drive the evolution of technology with cutting-edge products. However, we are not here to tell you about goals or interesting news, but the usual ones staff cuts which are becoming more frequent than we would like!

Intel: cost cuts and layoffs on the way!

By now you too will be aware of the incredible crisis that has been affecting the tech sector for months, forcing many companies, even among the big ones, to run for cover with layoffs and cuts of various kinds. And just after telling you about how Apple is trying in every way not to leave its employees at home, today we want to go back to talking about personnel cuts, this time by Intel.

The number is by no means low as the cut could even be of interest 20% of workers, who would find themselves at home without a job. The reason is simple: the quarter ended negative for Intel, and it is necessary reduce costs as much as possible.

Below we leave you the words of the company itself about it:

“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiencies gains through multiple initiatives, including some activity- and function-specific workforce reductions in different areas of the company.”