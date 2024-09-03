Intel has finally revealed the final details of its new laptop processors, codenamed Moon LakeInside the atmospheric Hotel Telegraphenamt in Berlin, Vice President of the Client Computing Group, Josh Newman, introduced all the features of the Intel Core Ultra 200V processors. These new CPUs promise exceptional performance, revolutionary power efficiency, a huge leap forward in graphics performance, uncompromising application compatibility, advanced security, and unparalleled AI computing capabilities. All this despite the abandonment of Hyper Threading, a technology that has allowed the company to boost its processors for a couple of decades.
According to Intel benchmarks, the processors are the gold standard for power efficiency for AI PCs, with up to 50% less power consumption per second and up to 120 total platform TOPS (tera operations per second) across the CPU, GPU, and NPU, to deliver the most capable and high-performance AI experiences across all models and engines. The 4th Gen NPU is up to 4x more powerful than the previous generation and is ideal for running sustained AI workloads while remaining energy efficient.
From a GPU perspective, the Intel Core Ultra 200V processors also mark the debut of the new Intel Xe2 graphics microarchitecturewhich delivers a significant leap in mobile graphics performance with an average performance increase of 30%. The integrated Intel Arc GPU includes up to eight new 2nd Gen Xe cores, eight improved ray tracing units, support for up to three 4K monitors, and new integrated Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI engines with up to 67 TOPS to supercharge creative applications and improve gaming performance with improved XeSS kernels.
Intel’s keynote message during the presentation was that a great AI PC must first be a great PC. That’s why they emphasized how the Intel Core Ultra 200V processors are a powerhouse of productivity, with up to 3x the performance per thread compared to the previous generation, up to 80% increase in peak performance, and up to 20 hours of battery life in productive usage scenarios. These PCs represent the next evolution of AI PCs. Thanks to partnerships, broad ecosystem support, and more than 500 optimized AI models, PCs powered by the new Intel Core Ultra processors enable users to fully exploit the potential of AI.
Most models with Intel Core Ultra 200V processors will be Intel Evo Edition laptops, designed in close collaboration with Intel partners and rigorously tested to deliver the best overall AI PC experience. Combining key platform technologies with system optimizations, these laptops are designed to help reduce lag, minimize distractions, and reduce reliance on chargers, delivering exceptional experiences wherever you go.
Consumer devices powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V processors are available for pre-order now and have release date set for September 24, 2024; commercial devices based on the Intel vPro platform will arrive early next year. As for pricing, we will have to wait for announcements from individual laptop manufacturers.
Intel Core Ultra 200V Series Models
Below is the complete list of all the new Intel Core Ultra 200V models. As you can see, every SKU, except the Core Ultra 9, has the dual configuration with 16 and 32 GB of integrated RAM (one of the new features of this generation). If you were wondering what the V stands for… Well, it doesn’t mean anything: Intel has confirmed that it has chosen a random letter to differentiate the series from the previous generation (characterized by the letter H).
Intel Benchmarks
During the presentation event in Berlin we also managed to see some new ASUS and Dell laptops (even if the latter seemed like simple hardware bumps) with Lunar Lake. While we wait for the presentations of the individual brands, where we will also have information on prices, the benchmarks that were run in our presence substantially confirmed the results announced during the presentation.
An interesting fact is the excellent performance of the Intel Core 7 258V, which with lower consumption than all competitors still manages to maintain a very good average of frames per second, even in comparison with the same Intel Core Ultra 9 288V. This will be a SKU to keep an eye on during the review phase.
However, the results of the gaming benchmarks in general should be reviewed, since the performance of Shadow of the Tomb Raider (74 FPS average) and Cyberpunk 2077 (61 FPS average) at 1080p with medium settings and XeSS performance active were always achieved with the cable connected, as well as 15914 points with 3D Mark Solar Bay. Given the great focus on efficiency, we are really curious to find out if the new Intel laptops will be able to maintain similar performance on battery and with more recent titles as happens for example with the very recent Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus also used as a comparison.
Regarding the instability suffered by the 13th and 14th generation of Intel processors, the company responded to a direct question on the subject, confirming that the new generation will not be plagued by similar problems.
#Intel #Core #Ultra #200V #Lunar #Lake #Official #Release #Date #Models #3nm #Laptop #Chip
Leave a Reply