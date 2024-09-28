The launch of the Intel Core Ultra 200 with Arrow Lake architecture is now imminent, and in recent days interesting details have emerged on the launch prices and technical specifications of these new chips. With a focus on the reference segments for gaming and professionals, the Ultra 200 HX represent a high-level proposal, very distinct from the Lunar Lake chips dedicated to artificial intelligence. The latest information on the Ultra 200 HX, leaked by user Jaykihn on X, confirms the arrival of six models, positioning themselves as powerful and high-performance alternatives in the mobile market.

The new Intel Core CPUs

Among the new CPUs, the top of the range versions, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX and 275HXstand out for their impressive 24-core configuration, consisting of 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. These processors will offer a maximum turbo frequency of 5.50 GHz for the 285HX and 5.40 GHz for the 275HX, representing a notable leap compared to previous models. With a base frequency of 2.70 GHz and 2.80 GHz respectively, these chips are designed to meet even the highest performance demands, although Intel will forgo Hyper-Threading, making thread management easier.

THE Core Ultra 7 265HX and 255HXalways in the mobile variants, will present a slightly less powerful configuration, with 20 cores (8 P-Core and 12 E-Core). The maximum frequencies achievable for these models will be 5.30 GHz and 5.20 GHz, while the base frequencies will be between 2.60 GHz and 2.40 GHz. Likewise, the clocks of the E-Core will vary, maintaining however competitive performance. This makes the Core Ultra 7 variants an excellent option for gamers and professionals looking for a balance between power and cost.

Other models

In the end, the Intel Core Ultra 245HX and 235HX will close the lineup with more accessible configurations, featuring 14 cores (6 P-Core and 8 E-Core). Although these entry-level CPUs have lower performance than their high-end counterparts, the maximum boost frequency of 5.1 GHz and a solid architecture still make them an interesting choice for users who want on-the-go performance without give up decently good graphics capabilities, as both models are equipped with a 48 EU iGPU.

With these new proposals, Intel is preparing to consolidate its position in the mobile market, responding to the growing needs for power and versatility in gaming and professional laptops, while the launch is expected in October this year. Competition in the CPU industry is set to intensify, igniting the interest of consumers and professionals.