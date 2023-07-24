Although the official presentation of the new Intel desktop line will be held on September 19, the news leaks for the Raptor Lake Refresh K line are becoming more and more detailed on the net.

The 14th generation of Intel, as you know by now, will be composed of different architectures, where the awaited Meteor Lake will not be the absolute protagonist but will have to share the place with a Refresh version of the current Raptor Lake. The latter will be the basis for all desktop processors arriving this year and pending the September event where there will be an official presentation by Intel, the leaks with new details are becoming more and more insistent. This time the specifications regarding the Intel Core i9-14900K, i7-14700K, i5-14600K CPUs which, as we could expect, provide a higher clock speed than the thirteenth generation and consequently a higher consumption. Data have not been published for all the CPUs that will make up the range and the details that have appeared online refer only to the K line, very similar to the current base but with some optimizations capable of improving the performance seen in the current generation processors.

Intel Core i9-14900K To find out more about Intel's entire desktop and mobile line we should wait until September 19, the date of the official presentation L'Intel Core i9-14900K represents the most performing CPU and the one that will be in all respects the flagship of this generation; the data reveals that she will be equipped by 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8+16 configurationthe Smart Cache will be 36 MB and the TDP 125 W. The clock speed of the fastest desktop CPU will be 3.2 GHz base but it will be able to reach 6.0 GHz thanks to Thermal Velocity Boost. The latter allows you to increase the core clock frequency of single and multi-core processors by about 100 MHz if the CPU is running at 70 degrees or lower, remaining active for a short time until the processor temperature limits are reached. Also thanks to this, the new processor will add about 200 MHz compared to the Intel Core i9-13900K, postponing the more than plausible exceeding of 6.0 GHz to a probable Intel Core i9-14900KS version.

Intel Core i7-14700K The leaked data show an improvement in performance while leaving the underlying architecture intact The configuration ofIntel Core i7-14700K instead it will be of 20 cores and 28 threads for an 8+12 composition, which makes it a good upgrade compared to the already performing Intel Core i7-13700K which we remember to be composed of 8+8 cores; this higher core count will boost multithreading performance due to the extra e-cores it has. The Smart Cache will be 33 MB against the 30 MB of the current CPU 13th generation with a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz which will be able to reach 5.6 GHz. Also in this case, the increase that will be recorded will be 200 Mhz more than the Intel Core i7-13700K, guaranteeing a performance improvement of 5/10% in single core but with a very interesting potential in multithreading calculations.

Intel Core i5-14600K The Intel Core i5-14600K is the SKU to come out the most penalized, remaining with a 6+8 core configuration Although not the most performing, theIntel Core i5-14600K had appeared the most interesting as the first leaked rumors spoke of an 8+8 core configuration, a fact denied by this recent news leak which apparently confirm a less performing 6+8 composition, remaining identical to that of the current Intel Core i5-13600K. Consequently cache and TDP remain the same and there will be the previously mentioned increase of 200 Mhz which can be translated into a 5% increase in general performance, thus precluding the i5 line from a performance leap that all the other lines have received in this Refresh version.