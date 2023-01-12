Intel today announced all the details and availability of the new processor: theIntel Core i9-13900KS. This CPU is the first to offer a frequency of up to 6.0 GHz. It will be available from January 12, 2023. The price is $699 (USA).

Through an official statement, Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel said, “The Core i9-13900KS extends the excellence of our 13th Generation Intel Core desktop processor family, demonstrating the new peaks of performance enabled by the hybrid architecture. more extreme, and enthusiasts can reach new levels of performance with the first desktop processor to offer 6.0 GHz as standard.” – Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel

The i9-13900KS processor offers 24 cores, has a maximum turbo frequency of 6.0 GHz and a 36MB Intel Smart Cache. The CPU promises “incredible performance in gaming and content creation workloads.”

Let’s look at them in order core features of the i9-13900KS: