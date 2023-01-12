Intel today announced all the details and availability of the new processor: theIntel Core i9-13900KS. This CPU is the first to offer a frequency of up to 6.0 GHz. It will be available from January 12, 2023. The price is $699 (USA).
Through an official statement, Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel said, “The Core i9-13900KS extends the excellence of our 13th Generation Intel Core desktop processor family, demonstrating the new peaks of performance enabled by the hybrid architecture. more extreme, and enthusiasts can reach new levels of performance with the first desktop processor to offer 6.0 GHz as standard.” – Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel
The i9-13900KS processor offers 24 cores, has a maximum turbo frequency of 6.0 GHz and a 36MB Intel Smart Cache. The CPU promises “incredible performance in gaming and content creation workloads.”
Let’s look at them in order core features of the i9-13900KS:
- Maximum turbo frequency up to 6.0 GHz with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost; it is the first PC CPU to reach 6.0 GHz without overclocking.
- Intel Adaptive Boost Technology to enhance gaming performance by enabling higher multicore turbo frequencies as appropriate.
- 24 cores (8 Performance Cores and 16 Efficient Cores), 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache, and a total of 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 lanes and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).
- Support up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s.
- Compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience
