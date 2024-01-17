The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Intel Core i9-13900F processor 24 cores and 32 threads. The discount currently available – although not new – is approximately €177, or 27%; the calculation is made with respect to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €652. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.