The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Intel Core i9-13900F processor 24 cores and 32 threads. The discount currently available – although not new – is approximately €177, or 27%; the calculation is made with respect to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €652. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Intel Core i9-13900F: the main technical details
The Intel Core i9-13900F CPU has 24 cores, namely 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. The cache is 36 MB and the frequency is up to 5.6 GHz. It then has 32 threads, precisely divided into 16 P-Core and 16 E-Core.
The discount is available again for the fifth time in this period: clearly for the moment Amazon has no intention of offering it at a lower price.
