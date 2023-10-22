The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase the Intel Core i7-14700K. The reported discount is 7% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €508.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by IN-Trade.

Intel Core i7-14700K It offers 20 cores (8 P-Core and 12 E-core) up to 5.6 GHz. It has 33 MB of cache. Remember that this is the latest generation of Intel processors. Supports Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, PCIe 5.0 & 4.0 and DDR5/DDR4.