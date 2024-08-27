Today’s Amazon offers offer us a discount for an Intel Core i5-14600KF CPU that is now at the lowest historical price for the platform. Let’s see the details of the promotion.
Through Amazon Italy it is possible to purchase a promotion Intel Core i5-14600KF CPU. The current price is the lowest ever for a version sold and shipped by Amazon. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The price indicated above is for the version sold and shipped by Amazon. Opening the page could indicate a lower priced version (at the time of writing, €313.28) that is sold and shipped by Grocery & Elettronic Italy, but with slower shipping (4-5 days).
Intel CPU Features
The processor Intel Core i5-14600KF features:
- Cores – 14 (6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores)
- Threads – 20
- Max Turbo Frequency – 4 GHz (E-Core) | 5.3 GHz (P-Core)
- Base frequency – 2.6 GHz (E-Core) | 3.5 GHz (P-Core)
- Cache – 24 MB (L2 – 20 MB)
- Maximum Memory – 192 GB
- Memory Types – Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and up to DDR4 3200 MT/s
- Memory channels – 2
This CPU has over 150 ratings on Amazon with a average rating of 4.7 out of 5demonstrating that buyers on the platform appreciated the product.
