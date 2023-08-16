After seeing it in photos mounted on a Z790 motherboard, the Intel Core i5-14600KF becomes the protagonist of new tests together with the new data relating to the Intel Core i7-14700K.

Details regarding the 14th generation of Intel desktop CPUs continue to emerge online. This time, the subject of the leak is theIntel Core i5-14600KFbased on the architecture Raptor Lake Refresh. A few days ago an image was published showing this CPU mounted on a Gigabyte Z790 Gaming X AX motherboard. Now, the results of the tests are also available, although the reference motherboard in this case is the ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-PLUS WIFI, with 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory.

Specifications and performance Intel Core i5-14600KF data leaked online Before looking at the results, it's worth mentioning the specs of the new Intel Core i5-14600KF CPU: 6 P-Cores for 12 threads and 8 E-Cores for 8 threads, for a total of 14 cores and 20 threads. The process node used is the well-known 10ESF, and the architectures involved are Raptor Cove and Gracemont. The CPU presents 24MB L3 cache and 20MB L2 cache, with a base clock speed of 3.5GHz that can go up to 5.3GHz in boost mode. During testing, the CPU scored 2794 points in single core and 17190 points in multicore. For direct comparison, the current Intel Core i5-13600KF scored 2644 points and 14634 points respectively in the same tests. This results in a 6% improvement in single core performance and up to 17.5% improvement in multicore data. The improvements become even more evident when compared to the 12th generation, in particular with the Alder Lake Core i5-12600KF: in this case we are talking about a 15% improvement in single core performance and 45% in multicore performance.

Is it all a matter of price? The first 14th generation Intel benchmarks are leaking online; all that remains now is to find out the price Furthermore, the comparisons show that theIntel Core i5-14600KF outperforms both Intel Core i9-12900KF and Core i9-12900KS in benchmarks: an excellent result if we consider that we are talking about the top-of-the-range 12th generation CPUs. This suggests that Intel has ramped up the efficiency of its chips, despite accelerating generational changes. The performance looks attractive, even if a direct comparison with the rivals is still missing. However, one crucial aspect remains to know: the price. This parameter could determine the success of the range. Considering that this is a refresh of the previous generation, we hope that the price is in line with that of the thirteenth generation. To find out more, we will have to wait a little over a month, when Intel will officially present the new line of desktop and mobile CPUs in a dedicated event.