The Intel Core i5-14600k, one of the most interesting CPUs of the new generation, returns as the protagonist of new tests at stock frequencies and in overclocking.

As the debut scheduled for the end of October approaches, the internet is filling up with leaks and benchmarks related to the Intel's 14th generation CPU, revealing new information and direct comparisons with previous models and the competition. Everything concerning the technical specifications is now available online, so much so that the official presentation, when it takes place, will only confirm what we already know, leaving the selling price as the last and only unknown. We have often discussed how this fourteenth generation of Intel processors will be composed, a hybrid line between new and revisited, with a mobile range that takes the name of Core Ultra and comes equipped with architecture Meteor Lakewhile the desktop line will have Raptor Lake Refresh. And it is precisely a CPU of the latter that is being talked about, more precisely the Intel Core i5-14600K which returns to show itself with new performance data.

Technical specifications New tests for the new Intel Core i5-14600K; How much superior is it to its predecessor? A new test has appeared on Geekbench 6 carried out on the upcoming Intel Core i5-14600K, one of the most interesting CPUs in the entire range, whose upgrade could be truly stimulating for those looking for a new processor balanced in power and energy consumption . This CPU will attack the mid-range market, with an average price around €300, and with identifiable competition in the AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7. Let’s remember the technical specifications of this new chip based on the information leaked so far: 6 P-Core (12 threads) and 8 E-Core (8 thread) for a total of 14 cores and 20 threads, based on the same 10ESF node, using the combination of Raptor Cove and Gracemont. The new mid-range processor also has 24MB L3 cache and 20MB L2 cache with a speed of base clock of 3.5 GHzwhich can arrive in boost to 5.3GHz on a single core.