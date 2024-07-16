We continue to report the best Amazon Prime Day deals for the PC world, this time offering you the processor Intel Core i5-12600KFnow available with one 51% discount for all Prime members. Find the promotion at this address or you can reach it by clicking on the box below.
The recommended price for this CPU is 319 euros, while the one currently available on promotion is only 155.82 euroswith a saving of about 160 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Intel Core i5-12600KF Features
Intel Core i5-12600KF is a desktop processor with a hybrid design with 10 total coresdivided into 6 Performance-cores (P-cores), optimized for single workloads, and 4 Efficient-Cores (E-cores), designed for multi-threaded performance, with a total of 16 threads.
Presents a Maximum clock speed of 4.9GHz for P-core and 3.6 GHz for E-core. It has 20 MB of Intel Smart Cache and supports up to 128 GB of DDR5-4800 or DDR4-3200 memory. The TDP is 125 W, with a maximum of 150 W in turbo mode, and it uses the LGA 1700 socket for the motherboard. This processor offers a good balance between performance and price, ideal for gaming and productivity.
