The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one 6 Core Intel Core i5-12400 CPU at 2.5GHz. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 30%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €225.58. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Intel Core i5-12400 CPU
There Intel Core i5-12400 CPU it has 6 cores and 12 threads and an 18 MB cache. The base clock speed is 2.5 GHz.
This product features very positive reviews on Amazon, 4.7 out of 5 to be precise, with high marks in terms of stability (4.7/5), value for money (4.5/5) and energy efficiency (4.5/5). The current discount comes after a long period of fixed pricing.
