Intel confirmed that an update scheduled for mid-August should address the root cause of the high-voltage exposure that has caused instability issues in 13th and 14th-generation CPUs. However, if your Intel Core processor is already experiencing issues, the patch will not address the damage, which is irreversible.

According to Tom’s Hardwareany processor degradation caused by high voltage is permanent. Speaking to The Verge, Intel did not deny this claim, but assured that the patch will prevent the problem from occurring again. However, if a CPU has already been damaged, the only option is to replace it.

Intel also confirmed that high voltages are not the only cause of the failures, and that the investigation is ongoing. Some of the instability has been traced back to an oxidation issue in manufacturing, which was resolved at an unspecified date last year. Intel also said the issue could be very broad: High voltages could potentially affect any 13th or 14th Gen desktop processor that draws 65W or more, not just the i9-series chips, which initially appeared to be the only ones with the issue.

An Intel Core i9 14900K CPU

The situation raises many questions for consumers: Will Intel recall the defective chips? Will it extend the warranty? Will it replace the processors without asking questions? Unfortunately, Intel’s answers are not reassuring.

The company has not stopped sales or recalled any products, and has no plans to issue a recall. No information was provided about any warranty extensions, and it was not clear how customers will be contacted about the issue.

If your processor is at risk, Intel simply recommends updating your computer’s BIOS as soon as possible and using Intel’s default performance settings. If your processor is already experiencing instability issues, Intel recommends contacting Intel Customer Support to request a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA).

The issue of defective processors casts a shadow over Intel’s future. The company will have to deal with the consequences of this situation and work to regain consumer trust. In the meantime, users will have to pay special attention to their processors and follow Intel’s recommendations to avoid further damage.

Intel’s handling of this crisis has been less than transparent so far, leaving consumers with many unanswered questions. The company will need to provide more information and clarification on the issue, offering concrete solutions for customers who purchased a defective processor. We will of course keep you updated. In the meantime, AMD has decided to go the opposite route, with AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 CPUs delayed precisely to avoid “ending up” like Intel.

And what do you think of Intel’s decisions? And above all: have you had problems with the company’s latest CPUs? Let us know in the comments below.