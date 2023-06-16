Today Intel is simplifying the nomenclature of its processors, in the hope that it will be easier to understand. From the new generation of processors Meteor Lakethe company is abandoning its traditional nomenclature “i3/i5/i7/i9” and adopting a simpler concept of “Core 3/5/7/9“. Intel It states that this rebranding “better aligns with customer requests” to simplify the names of its processors, and that the change will be reflected in the text and badge. This is significant, since Intel has been using the “i” brand for its processors for over a decade.

High-end processors Intel will include “Ultra” in your mark before the number; in practice, it would look like “Intel CoreUltra 9“. And for those who want more information, Intel says that the generational information will continue to be added at the end (“Intel Core 9 processor 1300AB“, For example). The company claimed that both standard processors core like processors Core Ultra can be combined with graphics intel arc.

As for what has not changed in the nomenclature of the processors of Intel, the higher number still denotes a faster processor. Naturally, the models Core Ultra they will come with higher speed and additional power. As of the date of writing this text, Intel has yet to announce a release date or specific details about its new processors Meteor Lake. However, rumors suggest that they will arrive sometime this year.

Via: Engadget

Editor’s note: It’s great that they simplify the name of the processors, although it wasn’t really that complicated, I never saw more sense in the “i” than trying to align with the fashion imposed by Apple.