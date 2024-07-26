Get ready to experience the Paris Olympics 2024 like never before: Intel has in fact announced that will stream select events in 8Ka resolution four times higher than 4K. The streaming will be made in collaboration with Olympic Broadcasting Services (a different OBS than the one we are used to: that is Open Broadcaster Software).

State-of-the-art broadcast cameras will capture the action in 8K at 60 frames per second, in HDR, with 32 channels of audio. Powerful PCs with Intel Core i9 processors and Intel Arc GPUs, along with laptops with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, will decode the content in real time, giving viewers an incredibly detailed and immersive viewing experience.

Ravindra (Ravi) Velhal, global content technology strategist and 8K lead for Intel’s Software and Advanced Technology Group, at the International Broadcasting Center booth in the Olympic Village in Paris

Delivering 8K content in real time is a challenge, but Intel says it is ready to overcome it with the use of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge hardware. Dedicated servers, powered by 4th and 5th Gen Xeon processors and featuring Intel AMX accelerators, will be able to compress raw 48 gigabits per second video streams to just 40-60 megabits per second, making high-quality 8K streaming possible.

Intel is no stranger to these kinds of technological challenges. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the company streamed 416 hours of content, processing 4.7 petabytes of data. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Intel produced the world’s first 8K virtual reality stream. Now, at Paris 2024, the company is aiming to make 8K streaming a reality for everyone.

The 8K broadcast of the Paris 2024 Olympics marks a major step forward in the world of sports streaming, but given the limited diffusion of the format, it remains to be seen how many viewers will actually be able to benefit from this innovation. However, the first step is important, also from the point of view of signal quality, and it will certainly be an interesting test to follow.

